Home World

Sri Lanka to deport all visa-violating foreigners

The move comes as part of the heightened security measures in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings.

Published: 03rd May 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures as he answers questions from a journalist during a press conference in Colombo

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures as he answers questions from a journalist during a press conference in Colombo (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government will deport all foreigners staying in the country without a visa or with an expired one as part of the heightened security measures in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings, according to a media report on Friday.

Two Indians were on Wednesday arrested by police from Rajagiriya area here for violating Sri Lankan immigration laws during their stay in the country. Another Indian was among the 13 foreign nationals arrested by police from Mount Lavinia here last week without a valid visa. The others arrested for the crime include ten Nigerians, an Iraqi and a Thai national staying in different parts of the Lankan capital.

ALSO READ| Sri Lanka cancels weekend masses over fresh attack fears

Internal and Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana on Thursday instructed the Controller of Emigration and Immigration to take steps to deport all foreigners remaining in the country without visas and those overstaying their visas, under the prevailing security situation.

The department of immigration and emigration will conduct raids to apprehend those living in the country without a valid visa with the assistance of the police and the Army and deport them accordingly after court procedure, the Daily Mirror reported.

ALSO READ| India-based photojournalist covering Sri Lanka blasts arrested for 'trespassing'

Abeywardana passed the orders following discussions with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Muslim Religious Affairs Minister MHA Haleem on forming a national policy on how to handle the issue of foreign Muslim preachers who visit the island nation to conduct religious classes. It is feared that these preachers give speeches and radicalise youth to perform acts of violence on other religions, the report said.

Officials have pointed out that there were about 400 foreigners in the country who have overstayed their visas. The series of coordinated bomb blasts ripped through three churches and high-end hotels, killing 253 people and injuring 500 others, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country. A total of 106 suspects, including a Tamil medium teacher and a school principal, have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday blasts.

According to Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as killed remained at 40, including 11 from India. Sri Lanka has a population of 21 million which is a patchwork of ethnicities and religions, dominated by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka deportation Sri Lanka illegal visa Sri Lanka Muslim Sri Lanka illegal immigrants Sri Lanka illegal foreigners Sri Lanka serial blasts Sri Lanka terror attacks Sri Lanka Easter bombings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp