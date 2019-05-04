Home World

Boeing 737 with 136 passengers, 7 crew members skids off into Florida river, no fatalities

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Authorities work at the scene of a plane in the water in Jacksonville in Florida (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE (Florida): A charter plane carrying 143 people and travelling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway Friday night, though no critical injuries or deaths were reported, officials said.

A Boeing 737 arriving at Naval Air Station Jacksonville from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with 136 passengers and seven aircrews slid off the runway into the St. Johns River, a NAS Jacksonville news release said.

Boeing 737 aircraft after it went off the runway. (Photo: AFP) 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for, the agency posted, with 21 adults transported to local hospitals in good condition.

A photo posted by deputies shows a Miami Air International logo on the plane. The company didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Navy security and emergency response personnel were on the scene and monitoring the situation, the Navy release said. Family members who were expecting the arrival of passengers were instructed to stand by.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration was referring media inquiries to NAS Jacksonville. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing 737 plane crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp