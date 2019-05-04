Home World

Malaysian climber succumbs to injuries after being rescued from Everest

The mountaineer, a doctor who worked at a hospital in the city-state, had reached the top of the 8,100-metre (26,500-foot) Annapurna on April 23.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mount Everest. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian climber rescued in Nepal after two nights in the open on one of the world's most treacherous mountains has died in a Singapore hospital, reports said Friday.

Chin Wui Kin, 48, succumbed to his injuries Thursday, Singapore media said, after he was airlifted at the weekend from Nepal's capital Kathmandu where he was initially treated.

The mountaineer, a doctor who worked at a hospital in the city-state, had reached the top of the 8,100-metre (26,500-foot) Annapurna on April 23.

However, he failed to return to the nearest camp, one kilometre below the peak, with the rest of his group, sparking frantic efforts to find him. His guide had stumbled to the camp and raised the alarm.

A rescue helicopter spotted him waving from the snowy slopes at an elevation of around 7,500 metres on April 25, Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organisers, said.

Four experienced Sherpas were then dropped at another camp at 6,500 metres and after four hours of searching and climbing found Chin in a semi-conscious state.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment after rescuers brought him down to a lower camp in a risky operation close to the summit, and his condition was described as "critical".

Rescuer Nirmal Purja said the only words Chin spoke were "Can I have hot water?"

Climbing experts said it was a "miracle" that Chin had survived the freezing conditions on Annapurna for so long.

Hundreds of people from around the world travel to the Himalayas each year for the spring climbing season, when conditions are best.

Chin had returned to Nepal after summiting Everest last year. 

Annapurna is avalanche-prone, technically difficult and has a higher death rate than Everest, the world's highest peak.

Nine South Korean climbers were killed last October after a snowstorm swept them off a cliff on Mount Gurja, west of Annapurna.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysian climber Nepal mountain Singapore hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp