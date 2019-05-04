Home World

Sri Lankan police directs public to hand over swords, sharp weapons, police and military uniforms

Published: 04th May 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 08:17 PM

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures as he answers questions from a journalist during a press conference in Colombo

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police on Saturday directed the public that those who are in possession of any sharp-edged weapons like swords or Kris knives, and uniforms similar to that of the Army and the Police should deposit them at the nearest police station by tomorrow.

The move was taken after police recovered a large haul of weapons, including swords, during searches of mosques following the Easter Sunday's suicide attacks, which claimed 250 lives.

Announcing the amnesty scheme, Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera said "This will be in effect from today until tomorrow".

"If you are having police or camouflaged military uniforms, please hand them over to the nearest police station," he said. The police said that several people including politicians were arrested for their possession of sharp-edged weapons like a sword since the crackdown began to arrest the suspects and their network, following the blasts.

ALSO READ | Easter suicide bombers visited Kashmir, Kerala for 'training': Sri Lankan Army chief

Gunasekera also requested the relatives of the bomb blast victims to assist the police in performing DNA tests on them as around 56 bodies, laying in the Colombo judicial medical officer's mortuary, are yet to identified.

"Relatives of anyone missing since April 21 who might have been in areas of explosions, please inform the nearest police stations," Gunasekera said.

The police said that a special security arrangements have been made for the re-opening of schools.

"We will carry out a thorough search of all schools during tomorrow. There will be special parking arrangements nears the schools to ensure safety," he said. The schools were to reopen on April 29 but it was extended till May 6.

Doubts were being raised if the security situation was favourable for the reopening of schools. However, the Archbishop of Colombo has instructed the Catholic schools not to commence their terms until further notice.

