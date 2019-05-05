Death toll in Gaza rises to 12 in Israeli strikes: Hamas

By PTI

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The toll of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 12, the Hamas-run health ministry said, as Israel carried out a series of strikes in response to dozens of rockets fired from the enclave.

The ministry said three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in northern Gaza and two in southern Gaza, raising an earlier toll of seven.

At least six of those killed were confirmed to be militants affiliated with the Palestinian territory's leaders Hamas or the allied Islamic Jihad group.