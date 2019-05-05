Death toll in Gaza rises to 12 in Israeli strikes: Hamas
The ministry said three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in northern Gaza and two in southern Gaza, raising an earlier toll of seven.
Published: 05th May 2019 10:25 PM | Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:25 PM | A+A A-
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The toll of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 12, the Hamas-run health ministry said, as Israel carried out a series of strikes in response to dozens of rockets fired from the enclave.
The ministry said three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in northern Gaza and two in southern Gaza, raising an earlier toll of seven.
ALSO READ | Netanyahu vows more 'massive strikes' in response to Gaza rockets
At least six of those killed were confirmed to be militants affiliated with the Palestinian territory's leaders Hamas or the allied Islamic Jihad group.