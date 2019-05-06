Home World

Israel-Gaza conflict: Death toll surges on both sides

The intense violence that engulfed the region over the weekend began on Friday evening.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Israeli tank takes a position at the Gaza Strip.

Israeli tank takes a position at the Gaza Strip. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

TEL AVIV: At least four Israelis and 24 Palestinians have been killed and several others injured on both sides in one of the most intense flare-ups in the region since the last full-blown war between Gaza and Israel in 2014.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck more than 320 "terror targets" in Gaza, targeting a Hamas weapons depot, attack tunnel shafts, rocket launchers, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas weapons manufacturing factories, and a PIJ training compound and command centre located inside a mosque.

This has come after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday ordered "massive strike" on the Gaza Strip after the latter fired more than 600 rockets in a span of 36 hours, reported Al Jazeera.

"This morning I instructed the IDF [the Israeli Army] to continue with massive strikes against terrorists in the Gaza Strip," said Netanyahu, who is also the Defense Minister of the country. "Hamas is responsible not only for its attacks against Israel, but also for the Islamic Jihad's attacks, and it is paying a very heavy price for it."

Gaza Health Ministry said that a pregnant Palestinian woman and her 14-month-old daughter were killed by the Israeli strikes, but the IDF repeatedly denied the allegation, saying the two died in a failed rocket launch by the Hamas within a populated area.

Efforts by the United Nations and Egypt to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Strip yielded no concrete results as of Sunday afternoon, as neither side appeared interested in returning to the conditions laid out before the outbreak of violence.

The intense violence that engulfed the region over the weekend began on Friday evening, when a sniper from Hamas, aimed at the border, killed two soldiers. The IDF responded with a strike on a Hamas killing several of its members.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Israel palestine Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp