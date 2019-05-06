Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after Sinhalese-Muslim clashes

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan on Monday temporarily blocked Facebook, WhatsApp and some social media platforms as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of false information a day after clashes broke out between ethnic Sinhalese group and minority Muslims.

"Access to social media applications, Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber etc. has been temporarily suspended," the Sri Lanka Information Department said in a statement.

Also read: Sri Lankan national held in Kerala capital without travel documents

Meanwhile, curfew imposed in Negombo after tensions between communities erupted, has been lifted, reported Colombo Page. A church in the town was targeted during the April 21 bombings,

Police spokesman, SP Ruwan Gunasekara, said the curfew in Negombo was lifted at 7 am today after the situation was brought under control.

This was the first incident of violence between the two communities since the April 21 terror attacks, which claimed the lives of 257 people in the island nation.

After the Easter Sunday attacks, the Sri Lankan authorities had imposed restrictions on social media platforms but lifted them on April 30.

During the Kandu riots in March last year, Sri Lanka had blocked popular social media networks, such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Viber and Instagram, for three days to prevent the spread of communal violence.

ALSO READ: Easter suicide bombers visited Kashmir, Kerala for 'training,' said Sri Lankan Army chief