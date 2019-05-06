Home World

Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after Sinhalese-Muslim clashes

This was the first incident of violence between the two communities since the April 21 terror attacks.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan muslim woman walks past a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A Sri Lankan muslim woman walks past a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan on Monday temporarily blocked Facebook, WhatsApp and some social media platforms as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of false information a day after clashes broke out between ethnic Sinhalese group and minority Muslims.

"Access to social media applications, Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber etc. has been temporarily suspended," the Sri Lanka Information Department said in a statement.

Also read: Sri Lankan national held in Kerala capital without travel documents

Meanwhile, curfew imposed in Negombo after tensions between communities erupted, has been lifted, reported Colombo Page. A church in the town was targeted during the April 21 bombings,

Police spokesman, SP Ruwan Gunasekara, said the curfew in Negombo was lifted at 7 am today after the situation was brought under control.

This was the first incident of violence between the two communities since the April 21 terror attacks, which claimed the lives of 257 people in the island nation.

After the Easter Sunday attacks, the Sri Lankan authorities had imposed restrictions on social media platforms but lifted them on April 30.

During the Kandu riots in March last year, Sri Lanka had blocked popular social media networks, such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Viber and Instagram, for three days to prevent the spread of communal violence.

ALSO READ: Easter suicide bombers visited Kashmir, Kerala for 'training,' said Sri Lankan Army chief

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka terror attacks Easter Sunday Blasts facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp