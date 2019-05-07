Home World

Indian-American man indicted on charges of wire fraud

He was arrested last week in Los Angeles.

Published: 07th May 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW YORK: An Indian-American man has been indicted on charges of perpetrating an investment fraud scheme in which he allegedly told investors that their money would be used to fund research and develop prototype spacecraft and space-related propulsion systems but instead used it for personal expenses.

Ramesh Kris Nathan, 37, a US national whose last known address is in Chennai, India, was indicted on charges related to the alleged investment fraud scheme, announced United States Attorney David Anderson and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge John Bennett.

Nathan is charged with six counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft.

He was arrested last week in Los Angeles.

In an indictment filed in January this year and unsealed last week, a federal grand jury charged Nathan with fraudulently obtaining investors for a company with no legitimate underlying business activities by promising their money would be used to fund research and develop prototype spacecraft, space-related propulsion systems, and related technologies.

According to the indictment, between June 2016 and August 2017, Nathan created a Nevada corporation called Relativity Research Fund, which had no legitimate underlying business activities.

Instead, he allegedly used the corporation to induce potential investors to provide funds for non-existent business enterprises.

Further, Nathan allegedly opened and maintained a bank account using the name and personal identification of an investor who did not authorise Nathan to do so.

The indictment further describes how Nathan induced potential investors to provide funds by making false and misleading statements on Relativity's website and in emails to potential investors.

He held out the company as being involved in the development of numerous technology-related enterprises including advanced robotics, space travel technology and combustion-free propulsion systems.

Nathan also represented that the company had a USD 10 million capital investment, seven worldwide offices, employed over 15,000 people, generated gross revenue of $36.

87 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, and earned a profit of USD 29.

In addition, Nathan represented that Relativity completed all of the requirements for listing its shares on the Nasdaq Private Market, and that investors would be able to trade their Relativity shares on that market.

However, according to the indictment, none of these facts was true.

Further, Nathan allegedly either spent the investor funds on his own personal expenses or transferred investor funds to his overseas bank account, his mother, or his then-girlfriend.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum USD 250,000 fine on each count of wire fraud as well as 10 years in prison and a USD 250,000 maximum fine for each count of money laundering.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian-American USA India fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp