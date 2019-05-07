Home World

Private jet crashes in Mexico, 14 feared dead

Images of the wreckage on Mexican TV showed the plane's wings and tail on the ground, surrounded by the charred and shattered remains of the rest of the fuselage.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Wreckage of the crashed plane

Wreckage of the crashed plane (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TORREON: The wreckage of a private jet that was flying from Las Vegas to Monterrey, in northern Mexico, was found Monday, an official said, after the plane disappeared with 14 people believed to be on board.

Air-traffic controllers said they lost contact with the Bombardier Challenger 601 jet on Sunday evening, after it abruptly lost altitude over the state of Coahuila, in northern Mexico.

Authorities flying over the area Monday spotted wreckage whose characteristics matched that of the missing jet.

"Everything indicates it is the plane" that went missing, said Miguel Villarreal, head of the Monclova International Airport in Coahuila.

"The flight plan reported there were 11 passengers on board, plus the crew. We are waiting for (emergency workers) to reach the site to confirm the plane's registration number," he told local TV station Multimedios.

According to Mexican media reports, authorities believe there were three crew members on the flight, and that the charter jet was flying a group of passengers back from Saturday night's middleweight title fight in Las Vegas, in which Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs of the United States.

Images of the wreckage on Mexican TV showed the plane's wings and tail on the ground, surrounded by the charred and shattered remains of the rest of the fuselage.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexico plane crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp