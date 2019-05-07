Want to send gifts to the royal baby? Wait, it ain't so easy!

By Online Desk

A new baby is often showered with gifts. From onesies to baby products to stuffed animals, new parents can expect a wide range of presents. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot accept most gifts for their baby. Yes, you read that right!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were blessed with a baby boy on May 6, will have to send back most of their gifts, thanks to the royal guidelines.

A notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in London on Monday, May 6. (Photo | AP)

According to a report in the Mirror, "The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor.



"In this regard, before accepting any gift, careful consideration should always be given, wherever practicable, to the donor, the reason for and occasion of the gift and the nature of the gift itself. Equally, before declining the offer of a gift, careful consideration should be given to any offence that might be caused by such an action."

Here's a list of presents which the royal couple can and can't accept:

Fan-sent gifts:

The royal family refuses these over concerns about the motive behind the gift or the person who sent it. Having said this, there are exceptions:

Flowers/food

Books gifted by the author, as long as the content isn't controversial.

Gifts under 150 pounds.

The rest can either be returned to the sender or donated to another body or organisation.

Presents from businesses:

These gifts are a strict no-no. The couple can, however, accept them as a souvenir when they are on an official visit or gifted as a mark of a royal celebration or special personal occasion - royal births being a case in point.

In case Meghan and Harry decide to keep the gift, they will have to ensure that the enterprise doesn't exploit the gift for commercial purposes.

The BT Tower displays a message in celebration of the birth of the royal baby. (Photo | AP)

Gifts from overseas:

Because of Meghan's American background and the number of countries she has visited till date with Harry, the couple is likely to receive presents from overseas.

Though the royal guidelines state that gifts sent from outside the UK should normally be refused, they can be accepted after the recommendations of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office or the Commonwealth Secretariat. These are considered as 'official gifts,' once accepted.

Money:

Cash is another big no-no for the royal baby - unless it's accepted on behalf of a charity. In case they're sent money, they can neither refuse it nor return it. They must donate it to the charity.

Here are a few gifts which the royal couple can finally keep:

Royals are allowed to keep gifts sent by government bodies, trade associations, guilds, civic bodies, the armed services and charities, again only if they are from the UK.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead official Town Crier Chris Brown announces the news of the birth of a baby boy to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, south England, Monday May 6, 2019. (Photo | AP)

Here's what you can do instead of sending a gift:

Harry and Meghan have encouraged people to donate to charity, as an alternative to sending gifts.

A royal couple spokesperson in a post on their official Instagram account said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child.

"In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks."

Four organisations -- The Lunchbox Fund, The Little Village HQ, Well Child and Baby2Baby -- were selected by the couple, for the public to donate to.

Alternatively, a card can be sent to congratulate the royal couple, the address for which is:

TRH Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Clarence House

London SW1A 1BA

United Kingdom