Home World

Pakistan: Blast near Lahore's Sufi shrine kills 10, injures 25

Punjab Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz told reporters that it was a suicide attack.

Published: 08th May 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani security officials examine the site of a bomb blast outside a Sufi shrine in Lahore on May 8, 2019. A blast at one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least five people and wounded 24 in the eastern city of Lahore May 8, police said, as the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan.

Pakistani security officials examine the site of a bomb blast outside a Sufi shrine in Lahore on May 8, 2019. A blast at one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least five people and wounded 24 in the eastern city of Lahore May 8, police said, as the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A suicide bomber targeting Pakistani security personnel blew himself up outside a revered Sufi shrine here in Punjab province on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, including five police commandos, and injuring 25 others as the country marks Ramzan.

The powerful blast took place around 8:45 am (local time) outside Gate number 2 of the Data Darbar shrine, the largest Sufi shrine in South Asia, where the elite police personnel were deployed for security after a suicide attack in 2010, police said.

The condition of four policemen is stated to be critical.

Punjab Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz told reporters that it was a suicide attack and 7kg of explosives were used in the blast.

"The target of the suicide bomber was the vehicle of the Elite Force that was stationed outside the shrine of Sufi saint Ali Hajvari commonly known as Data Darbar," Nawaz said.

He said the suicide bomber came closer to the police personnel vehicle and blew himself up, killing five of them and injuring other four critically.

One security guard and three civilians are among the dead, he said.

The impact of the blast shattered the windows in nearby vehicles and buildings, Pakistani media reported.

Television footage showed a number of damaged vehicles near the shrine.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed told media that one of the dead bodies brought in to Mayo Hospital was that of the suspected attacker.

"It was a suicide attack.

Ball bearings were also used in the attack," she told reporters.

Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja said that the death toll may rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

"We condemn this cowardly act," he said and also confirmed it was suicide attack.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Yar Muhammad put the death toll to nine.

"We have received nine persons, including policemen dead.

The condition of six injured is critical and doctors are trying their best to save their lives," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders condemned the attack.

The premier expressed condolence to the bereaved families and directed authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

A rescue operation was conducted in the area before it was cordoned off for investigation.

The shrine was evacuated, with devotees moved out through exits away from the blast site.

Entry to Data Darbar has since been restricted.

A heavy contingent of police, Counter-Terrorism Department and forensic officials are collecting evidence from the site of the attack.

The Inspector General of Police said police will share their findings once they conclude their probe.

All regional police officers and city police officers have been directed to examine security in their respective areas and remain alert during the month of Ramazan.

The shrine is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year.

In 2010, the shrine was targeted in a suicide attack that killed more than 40 people, and is heavily guarded.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Lahore Sufi Shrine blast
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp