PM Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf richest political party in Pakistan: ECP

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party is Pakistan's richest political entity with assets worth over Rs 375 million, according to the data released by the country's top election body on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provided details of 81 political parties and the data showed that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) with Rs 376.6 million worth of assets was the richest political entity in Pakistan.

The data showed that assets of the PTI had increased by Rs 220 million in one year due to massive funding by overseas Pakistanis, mostly by those living in Britain, the US and Canada. PTI's chairman and Pakistan prime minister Khan provided an affidavit that the party did not get any funding from any illegal source or the banned group.

The party is facing a case filed in 2014 about the alleged corruption in foreign funding. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the second richest party with assets valued at over Rs 253 million.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former President Asif Ali Zardari is the third richest party with total assets of Rs 167 million, according to the data. The rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami owns assets worth Rs 106.3 million, it said.

According to the ECP, the Awami Muslim League (AML) of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad is the poorest party with assets worth just Rs 138,000. The ruling PTI is a centrist political party founded in 1996 by cricket-turned-politician Khan. It is the largest party in the National Assembly in the ruling coalition.