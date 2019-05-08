Home World

UN chief Antonio Guterres lauds India's continued support to counter-terrorism work

The United Office of Counter-Terrorism launched the 'UN Countering Terrorist Travel Programme' which is funded by India, Japan, the Netherlands, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Published: 08th May 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

UN chief Antonio Guterres

UN chief Antonio Guterres (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appreciated India for its continued support to the world body's counter-terrorism work, as a flagship programme was launched to support member states to help prosecute suspected terrorists.

The United Office of Counter-Terrorism launched the 'UN Countering Terrorist Travel Programme' which is funded by India, Japan, the Netherlands, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Senior UN official Jelle Postma told PTI that India helped the UN agencies get the programme started with its contribution of USD 250,000, giving them a push in the right direction and now other donors are also stepping in.

India's support was highly appreciated by the UN, he said.

Postma said the United Office of Counter-Terrorism and other agencies involved in the effort are hoping to engage further with India to examine how this cooperation can be prolonged. It helps India as well to be more safe too, he said.

Guterres referred to the recent terror attacks in New Zealand and Sri Lanka to expressed concern over the spread of the scourge of terrorism while warning about the dramatic movement of terrorists around the world.

Sri Lanka is among the first confirmed beneficiary States of the programme.

The island nation came under attack on Easter Sunday as terrorists killed over 250 people.

"The recent despicable attacks in Kenya, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, among others, are tragic reminders of the global reach of the scourge of terrorism. These attacks underscore the need to work closely with partners across the United Nations system and beyond," Guterres said at the official launch of the programme in the General Assembly hall.

The UN Chief stressed the UN Countering Terrorist Travel Programme is about helping to meet these objectives.

Expressing gratitude to the Dutch Government for its generous contribution to the effort, Guterres said "I also appreciate the continued support of the Governments of India, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar to the counter-terrorism work of the United Nations".

India is at the forefront of efforts at the UN to combat terrorism and ensure that perpetrators of heinous terror attacks are brought to justice.

Merely days after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, India gave a clarion call for strengthening efforts to adopt the long-pending Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism for countering the global scourge.

India had proposed a draft document on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the UN in 1986 but it has not been implemented as there is no unanimity on the definition of terrorism among the member states.

The programme aims to support member states to use travel information to detect, prevent, investigate and prosecute suspected terrorists, while respecting high safeguards for data protection and in compliance with international human rights laws.

The UN will provide state-of-the-art software - 'goTravel' - capable of analysing travel data which, based on context-specific risks, will help them to detect and track suspected terrorists and their movements across borders.

The programme will help member states collect, process and share travel data with other competent national and international authorities, with full respect for privacy and other fundamental freedoms.

The UN chief said just two years ago, the world organisation estimated that over 40,000 foreign fighters from more than 110 countries may have travelled to join terrorist groups in the Syrian Arab Republic and Iraq.

"Following the territorial defeat of ISIS, many terrorists are trying to return home or relocate to safe havens or other troubled parts of the world. Many are well trained and could carry out future terrorist attacks," he said.

He said others are hoping to radicalise and recruit new followers to their cause, representing a major transnational threat.

Guterres underscored that detecting and disrupting these terrorists and other high-risk criminals prior to them carrying out an attack was a high priority for the international community.

"This information sharing will enhance the abilities of Member States to effectively detect, prevent, investigate and prosecute terrorist offences, including their related travel. Importantly, this will also enable the detection and disruption of human trafficking and other forms of serious organised crime and to faster identify their victims," he said.

The first phase of the programme will run for five years and an estimated USD 12 million per year is required for it.

Guterres said the programme represents the kind of cooperative, inter-governmental and institutional approach that he aimed for when he established the Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact last year to enhance counter-terrorism coordination and coherence across the system.

"The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre has stepped up its efforts to meet the growing expectations and demands from countries most affected by terrorism. Let us all pledge to continue to work together in pragmatic and innovative ways to address serious threats to international peace and security," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antonio Guterres UN chief UN Countering Terrorist Travel Programme India's Counter-Terrorism
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp