Home World

Indian youth in Singapore faces trial for defaulting national service obligations

National service (NS) is compulsory for male Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) who are above 18 years of age.

Published: 09th May 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Flag. (Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian national, who is a permanent resident in Singapore, is facing a trial for defaulting on his compulsory national service obligations for more than five years and remaining outside the country without a valid exit permit.

National service (NS) is compulsory for male Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) who are above 18 years of age.

A Singapore court on Thursday charged 25-year-old Thirumal Pavithran for remaining outside the country without a valid exit permit for a combined duration of more than five years, an offence under the Enlistment Act, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement here.

The Indian was charged with four counts of leaving Singapore without a valid permit before he started his full-time national service in May 2017.

According to the chargesheet, Pavithran committed the offences on four separate occasions between November 1, 2010 and July 7, 2016.

He first left Singapore on November 1, 2010, when he was 16-year-old for a period of 10 months and 27 days.

He returned on September 28, 2011 and left again on October 5 the same year.

He came back to the country on October 16, 2012.

Again on October 24, 2012, Pavithran left Singapore for three years, one month and 29 days.

He came back on December 22, 2015, before going overseas eight days later on December 30, 2015.

He enlisted into full-time national service on May 13, 2017 on returning on July 8, 2016.

He will finish his full-time service on Sunday and will be back in court on May 23.

For offences related to compulsory national services in the forces, the Attorney-General's Chambers has pressed for a custodial sentence of 10 to 12 weeks of imprisonment.

The defence ministry in the statement said it takes a "firm stand" against those who commit offences under the Enlistment Act.

"If we allow Singapore Citizens or PRs who are overseas to evade NS or to choose when they want to serve NS, we are not being fair to the vast majority of our national servicemen who serve their country dutifully, and the institution of NS will be undermined," it said.

According to official data, over the past 10 years, there has been an average of about 350 NS defaulters each year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore national service Enlistment act permanent resident NS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp