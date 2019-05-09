Home World

Nepal stumped as Class 4 and Class 5 students become parents

The child's 13-year-old father Ramesh Tamang, a class Vth student, fell in love with IVth grader Pabitra Tamang who then quit her studies.

Published: 09th May 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A 14-year-old girl and her one-year-younger partner in Nepal have become parents, stumping officials as to how to register their 'marriage' as well as the baby boy's birth as the law does not have provisions for registering such cases.

The minimum legal age for marriage in Nepal is 20 years for girls and boys.

The child's 13-year-old father Ramesh Tamang, a class Vth student, fell in love with IVth grader Pabitra Tamang who then quit her studies, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

One year into the relationship, Pabitra gave birth to a baby boy two months ago, the report said.

They hail from the far-flung Rubey valley rural municipality in Dhading district, about 80 kms from here.

As the news spread, the district administration approached the couple who face the legal challenge of registering their 'marriage' and the child's birth.

According to Rubey valley rural municipality ward number 5 Chair Dhiraj Tamang, registering their 'marriage' and the child's birth was legally not possible as both were underage.

Though the newborn is said to be healthy, both of his hands do not have middle fingers, the report said.

The couple has not tied the knot as their 'marriage' will not be recognised due to their age, it said.

In the Tamang community, a boy, who considers a girl as his wife, can marry her later, according to the report.

Acting Chief at District Health Office Dhading Bishnu Rijal said that lack of nutritious food would hit the health of the newborn as the child would not get enough breastfeeding, the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal teenage parents Nepal teenage pregnancy Nepal child marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp