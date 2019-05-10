Home World

Sri Lanka slaps controls on mosques after Easter Sunday suicide attacks

Sri Lankan radicals who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the April 21 bombings against three Christian churches and three luxury hotels.

Published: 10th May 2019

A Sri Lankan muslim woman walks past a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A Sri Lankan muslim woman walks past a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Friday ordered mosques to clamp down on extremists and to submit copies of sermons in new fallout from the Easter suicide bombings that left 258 dead.

The country has been on edge since the April 21 attacks by jihadist bombers who attacked three churches and three Colombo hotels which also left 500 people injured.

The Ministry of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said mosques must not be used for radicalising congregations.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the country, the ministry directs all trustees of mosques not to engage in or permit any gathering to promote or propagate hatred or extremism in any form," the ministry said.

ALSO READ | Sri Lankan court orders DNA test to verify death of Easter Sunday bombings mastermind

Since the attacks, the government has carried out raids across the country and killed several suspected radicals. At least 56 suspects are in custody, according to police, while authorities have also expelled 200 foreign clerics who had overstayed their visas. 

The government has imposed a state of emergency and ordered police and security forces to crack down on Islamic extremists.

Sri Lanka's police say they have killed or arrested all the jihadists responsible for the bombings but attacks are still possible.

