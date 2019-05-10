Home World

UK police launch murder investigation into Hyderabad man's stabbing

The police said its officers were still in the early stages of the investigation and are working hard to establish the full circumstances and establish witnesses.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Nadeemuddin. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LONDON: UK police has launched a murder investigation after an Indian-origin man was found stabbed in a supermarket car park near London.

The 24-year-old is yet to be named officially but has been identified locally as Mohammed Nadeemuddin from Hyderabad.

Thames Valley Police said he was rushed to the hospital from the car park of Tesco supermarket in Wellington Street in Slough, on the western suburbs of London, but died from his stab wounds on Wednesday.

"The victim's next of kin have now been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers," Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad youth stabbed to death in London, family seeks MEA's help

"I understand that this would have caused concern in the community, but I would like to offer some reassurance to the public that we do not believe this incident to be a random attack, and that the people involved in the incident are believed to be known to one another," he said.

The police said its officers were still in the early stages of the investigation and are working hard to establish the full circumstances and establish witnesses.

"We are still continuing in our attempts to locate and bring the offender or offenders to justice. There will be a continued police presence in the area conducting reassurance patrols," Hunter said.

He appealed for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to the police.

The police also urged the public not to share images of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.

The 'scene watch' which was in place at the scene of the attack has also now been lifted, and the covered car park at Tesco has been reopened.

According to media reports from India, the victim's India-based family members are looking into travelling to the UK and have sought the help of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Nadeemuddin Hyderabad Man Murdered Indian Stabbed in UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp