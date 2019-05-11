Home World

Terrorists attack five-star hotel at Gwadar in Pakistan: Report

Published: 11th May 2019 07:21 PM

Pakistan Terror attack

Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar. (Photo | PChotels.com)

By Online Desk

Gunmen have stormed the Pearl Continental, a five-star hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan, according to the Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO). 

"At around 4:50 pm we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the SHO was quoted as saying by Dawn. He added that "the firing is ongoing but there are no reports of any casualties yet".

No foreigners were present when the attack took place, he said. The government has rushed in additional police personnel along with men from the anti-terrorism force (ATF) and Army.

Army personnel from the Frontier Corps have cordoned off the hotel. 

The terror attack comes barely weeks after a similar incident at Ormara near Gwadar where 14 civilians and 11 security personnel lost their lives.

At present, China and Pakistan are jointly developing Gwadar port to facilitate trade between the two countries. China is investing $50 billion in Pakistan to link its far-western Xinjiang province to Gwadar with a series of infrastructure, power and transport upgrades.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp