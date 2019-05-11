Home World

Theresa May may resign as UK Prime Minister in coming days: Report

The Prime Minister has said that she will step down when her Brexit deal is ratified by Parliament, but some MPs want a fixed date.

Published: 11th May 2019

Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Theresa May could set a date for her resignation in the coming days, said Graham Brady, the chairman of an influential committee of backbench Conservative MPs, the media reported on Saturday.

Speaking to the BBC, Brady said he expects a "clear understanding" of that timetable once she has met the 1922 Committee -- an elected body of Conservative MPs that represents backbenchers and oversees the party's leadership contests -- which she will do on Wednesday.

He said the 1922 Committee had asked her to give "clarity" about her plans for the future, and she had "offered to come and meet with the executive".

"It would be strange for that not to result in a clear understanding (of when she will leave) at the end of the meeting."

The Prime Minister has said that she will step down when her Brexit deal is ratified by Parliament, but some MPs want a fixed date. When asked about running for the party leadership, Brady told the BBC: "It would take an awful lot of people to persuade me.

"I'm not sure many people are straining at the leash at the moment to take on what is an extraordinarily difficult situation."

In March, Mrs May pledged to stand down if and when Parliament ratified her Brexit withdrawal agreement, but did not make it clear how long she intends to stay if no deal is reached.

The UK had been due to leave the European Union on March 29, but the deadline was pushed back to October 31 after Parliament was unable to agree on a way forward.

Theresa May UK Prime Minister Brexit

