Airstrikes kill 24 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

By ANI

KABUL: Multiple airstrikes across three provinces in Afghanistan left at least 24 Taliban terrorists dead on Sunday.

Airstrikes in Zurmat and Bermal districts of Paktika province left 20 terrorists dead, Khaama Press reported while quoting military sources.

Furthermore, two Taliban terrorists were killed in Andar district of Ghazni province, while another two were killed in Farsi district of Herat province.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have beefed up operations against anti-establishment armed militants who have carried out terror activities across Afganistan.

So far, the Taliban has not released any statement regarding the airstrikes.