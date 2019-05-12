Home World

Harvard won't renew Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's lawyer as student house dean

Some students and faculty members have faulted Sullivan's decision to represent Weinstein and his response to students' concerns.

Published: 12th May 2019 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's attorney and Harvard faculty member Ronald Sullivan Jr.

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's attorney and Harvard faculty member Ronald Sullivan Jr. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE: A Harvard faculty member who decided to represent Harvey Weinstein at his rape trial is losing his position as head of a student house at the college.

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana said in a written statement Saturday he would not renew the appointments of Ronald Sullivan and his wife, Stephanie Robinson, the school's first black faculty deans, citing concerns about the climate at Winthrop House, which he described as serious.

ALSO READ: 'GoT' star Lena Headey thinks refusing sex with Harvey Weinstein hurt her career

Sullivan lives at the house and supervises students there.

Some students and faculty members have faulted Sullivan's decision to represent Weinstein and his response to students' concerns.

Khurana called the situation regrettable and said efforts to improve the climate were ineffective.

The couple said in an email they were surprised and dismayed. They said Harvard unilaterally ended discussions that had been progressing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harvard Hollywood Harvey Weinstein

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp