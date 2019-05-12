US President Donald Trump slams Democrats over demand of making his tax returns public

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday took on the Democrats for their repeated attempts to make his personal and business tax returns public, saying that he is still "under audit" and the voters "did not care" about the issue after he won the 2016 presidential polls.

"I won the 2016 Election partially based on no Tax Returns while I am under audit (which I still am), and the voters didn't care. Now the Radical Left Democrats want to again relitigate this matter. Make it a part of the 2020 Election!" Trump tweeted.

Taking on the Democrats for changing their stance after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged Russian collusion in 2016 presidential election, Trump said that there was no "obstruction of justice" from his side.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's tariffs on China - What are they? How do they work?

"So now the Radical Left Dems don't talk about Collusion anymore, because the Mueller Report said there was No Collusion, they only want to talk about Obstruction, even though there was No Obstruction or No Crime - except for the crimes committed by the other side!" read another tweet by Trump.

The US President's tweets came a day after House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued subpoenas to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig for six years of Trump's tax returns.

Neal said that the subpoenas directed the concerned officials to send information in the matter to the House panel on May 17 by 5 pm (local time).

ALSO READ: Donald Trump urges US companies to make products at home

The announcement comes after Mnuchin had rejected Neal's request on April 3 to make public Trump's personal and business tax returns between 2013 to 2018.

After becoming a presidential candidate, Trump has refused to release any details of his tax returns, saying he is under audit.

The Democrats suspect that the tax information could reveal evidence of wrongdoings by Trump. They have made tax information one of their top priorities after taking control of the House in January.

On Monday, Mnuchin had turned down a request from the Democrats to make Trump's personal and business tax returns public.

"I am informing you now that the Department may not lawfully fulfil the Committee's request," Mnuchin wrote in his one-page letter.

Mnuchin said that the request by the Democrats is "unprecedented" arguing that it raises "serious constitutional questions" that could have "dire consequences" for taxpayer privacy.