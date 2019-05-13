Home World

Earthquake in Panama leaves five injured, minor damage

The strong quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometres in the far west of the country near the Costa Rican border, according to the US Geological Survey.

Published: 13th May 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer and resident look out at an abandoned pier after an earthquake made the office structure at the end incline to the right, in Puerto Armuelles, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PANAMA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Panama on Sunday, injuring at least five people and causing damage to businesses and homes, officials said.

The strong quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometres in the far west of the country near the Costa Rican border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The National Civil Protection System, or Sinaproc, said five people were hurt and four homes were damaged in the quake, which hit 22 km from the town of Puerto Armuelles.

President Juan Carlos Varela said on Twitter earlier that just one person was hurt, in Puerto Armuelles.

He reported damage to homes and businesses in the Central American nation.

Two of the damaged homes collapsed, Sinaproc added.

There was no tsunami alert issued from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

In November 2017, a 6.5-magnitude quake on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica left buildings swaying in the capital San Jose and contributed to the deaths of two people who had heart attacks.

Further north, two months earlier in September 2017, a 7.

1-magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people in Mexico.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panama earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Third Front: Telangana CM KCR meets DMK leader Stalin
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp