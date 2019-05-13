Indian woman dies of complications after a hip replacement surgery in Dubai

By IANS

DUBAI: An Indian woman died at a Dubai hospital due to complications after a hip replacement surgery, a media report said on Monday.

Betty Rita Fernandes, originally from Mumbai, was a chef and ran 'Betty's Cake Tales', a speciality grocery store, reports the Khaleej Times.

Mohayem Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer of the Al Zahra Hospital, in a statement said: "In reference to the demise of Betty Rita Fernandes on May 9 after her surgery, we have made the family transparently aware of all the developments and ongoing reviews.

"This incident is currently being dealt with multi-level in-depth reviews as per the hospital, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Joint Commission International (JCI) guidelines. It was also notified to the relevant authorities and DHA for their independent assessment and review and we will keep the patient's family updated."

The DHA said that the case was currently under probe and added the Department "looks into every single case of alleged negligence and/or malpractice stringently".