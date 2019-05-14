Pakistan says US has not imposed any visa restrictions

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday denied imposition of visa restrictions by the United States, Radio Pakistan reported.

"The United States has not imposed any visa restrictions against Pakistan. It is just going to deport over seventy illegal Pakistanis," said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He said Pakistan has asked the US to fulfil legal requirements about the Pakistanis being deported.

This comes weeks after US State Department announced that it is imposing visa sanctions on Pakistan after it refused to take back its citizen deportees and visa over-stayers, as per the US State Department.

"Consular operations in Pakistan remain unchanged. This is a bilateral issue of ongoing discussion between the US and Pakistani governments and we are not going to get into the specifics at the time," US State Department spokesperson said on April 27.

Other countries against whom the US has introduced visa restrictions are Ghana, Guyana, the Gambia, Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Myanmar and Laos.