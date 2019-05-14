Home World

UK unemployment rate hits 45-year low

"The UK labour market has been remarkably resilient in the face of Brexit-related uncertainty," Hargreaves Lansdown senior economist Ben Brettell said in reaction to the latest data.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LONDON: British unemployment has fallen to a 45-year low, official data showed Tuesday, with the economy holding up despite prolonged Brexit uncertainty.

The unemployment rate eased to 3.8 per cent in the three months to March -- the lowest level since the final quarter of 1974, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That compared with a 44-year low of 3.9 per cent in the quarter to February.

"The UK labour market has been remarkably resilient in the face of Brexit-related uncertainty," Hargreaves Lansdown senior economist Ben Brettell said in reaction to the latest data.

"These are really strong numbers given the headwinds the economy is currently facing." The ONS added that the UK employment rate was estimated at 76.1 percent, which was the joint-highest figure on record.

However the strong jobs figures were not necessarily translating into higher productivity, analysts noted.

"There are valid concerns that UK firms are hoarding labour instead of much-needed capital expenditure," said Brettell.

"Why would you invest large sums in new plant or machinery in such uncertain times, when you could hire an extra worker and get broadly the same result?" The ONS added that growth in average weekly earnings, including bonuses, slowed to 3.2 per cent in the three months to March. And they increased by only 1.3 per cent when adjusted for inflation, down from 1.6 per cent in the three months to February.

"This is unwelcome news for hopes that the consumer can keep spending at a robust rate over the summer and help the economy weather prolonged Brexit uncertainties and a challenging global economic environment," said EY ITEM Club economist Howard Archer.

The unemployment data coincided with the release of a major study by a think tank showing that income inequality in the UK is higher than in every other major economy, except the United States.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies noted that the UK has experienced "a decade of stagnant wages and there is recent evidence that 'deaths of despair' -- deaths from suicide and drug and alcohol abuse -- are now rising among middle-aged Britons".

The IFS stated that "great inequalities risk disrupting both our democracy and our prosperity".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK Unemployment Unemployment rate Brexit Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp