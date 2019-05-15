China: 160 ancient tombs unearthed in Zhengzhou

By ANI

ZHENGZHOU: 160 ancient tombs, believed to be built during the Han Dynasty (202 BC - 220 AD), were unearthed by archaeologists in China's Henan province.

Apart from this, over 1,000 cultural relics, like bronzeware, ironware, pottery, and coins, were also found at the tombs, according to Xinhua.

"Not far from the tombs is an ancient town, which may prove that the people buried here were residents of the town," said Gao Zanling from the city cultural relic institute here.

The head of the institute, Gu Wanfa, added that the latest discoveries help enrich research resources about the city, as limited Han Dynasty relics have been found in Zhengzhou in the past.