Home World

Don't understand why USA hasn't toughened gun laws, says Jacinda Ardern

In the wake of the Christchurch attack, the Kiwi leader highlighted that tech companies could do a lot more in tackling the proliferation of violent content online.

Published: 15th May 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said that she does not understand why the United States has not toughened gun laws following mass shootings which have claimed scores of lives, including students'.

Just a few days after the Christchurch terrorist attacks, New Zealand announced a ban on military-style semiautomatic weapons, assault rifles, and high-capacity magazines.

Ardern highlighted that while guns have a "practical purpose" in New Zealand, she added that it "does not mean you need access to military-style semiautomatic weapons and assault rifles." She made these comments while speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour here.

READ| New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern helps out a fellow mum

"Australia experienced a massacre and changed their laws. New Zealand had its experience and changed its laws. To be honest, I do not understand the United States," she said.

She is currently in Paris to hold a summit, aimed at making the world's biggest internet platforms remove extremist content online. The summit has been co-organised by Ardern along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Christchurch gunman reportedly live-streamed the attack. 51 people died after a gunman stormed the mosques they were praying at during Friday prayers in March this year.

In the wake of the attack, the Kiwi leader highlighted that tech companies could do a lot more in tackling the proliferation of violent content online.

The summit in Paris will see world leaders and tech executives sign a pledge called the "Christchurch Call," that aims at ending the use of social media for terrorism, according to CNN.

Repeated calls have been made for tighter regulations to prevent gun violence by the student-led campaign 'Never Again MSD' which was helmed by student survivors from the February 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida.

They demanded legislative action be taken to prevent similar shootings in the future and called out US policymakers who have received funding by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacinda Ardern New Zealand Prime Minister US gun laws Emmanuel Macron Christchurch terrorist attacks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp