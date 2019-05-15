Home World

North Korea says it's suffering worst drought in decades

In February, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, issued an unusual appeal for urgent food assistance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: North Korea says it is suffering its worst drought in nearly four decades amid concern about a food crisis in the country.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that an average of 54.4 millimeters (2.1 inches) of rain fell throughout the country in the first five months of this year, the lowest level since 1982.

It says the drought is expected to continue until the end of May.

Earlier this month, UN food agencies said in a joint assessment that about 10 million people in North Korea were facing "severe food shortages" after the country had one of the worst harvests in a decade.

