New Zealand attack memory haunts survivors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lives have not been the same for the survivors of the deadly Christchurch attacks in New Zealand. It has been two months since armed terrorists indiscriminately opened fire at several worshippers in two mosques, killing over 50 — including three from State. At least five others from Telangana — and from city — had escaped unscathed from the attack. Needless to say, the vivid memories of the carnage has left them traumatised, perhaps, for life.

Moula Ali resident Mohammed Khwaja Mohiuddin had witnessed the death of his close friend Imran Ahmed Khan, who hailed from Karimnagar, at Linwood Mosque in the city. “The trauma of the incident refuses to leave, not just me but many of us who were present during the attack. It will take quite a long time for it to subside,” he said. There is also a certain fear lying deep within Mohiuddin which forces him to look behind his shoulder every time he ventures out. To remedy this situation, Mohiuddin has been visiting a counsellor. His family back in Hyderabad has been asking him to visit home, in a bid to keep his mind off the issue. He had worked as a chef in Ahmed’s restaurant. With him having gone, Mohiuddin is looking at extensive work to keep his friend’s venture afloat.

“The New Zealand administration has been very helpful in this regard. Any kind of consultation regarding the terrorist attack has been freed of cost,” he added. Meanwhile, Tolichowki resident Ashar Ali Khan, who lost friend Farhaj Ahsan in the attack told Express: “The situation is getting better but mosques are still guarded by cops during prayer times. Victims have received third lump of donations into their account.” Ashar currently resides in Auckland.