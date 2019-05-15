Home World

New Zealand attack memory haunts survivors

Moula Ali resident Mohammed Khwaja Mohiuddin had witnessed the death of his close friend Imran Ahmed Khan, who hailed from Karimnagar, at Linwood Mosque in the city.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Christchurch attacks, White Supremacy

A file photo of a student lights candle during a vigil to commemorate victims of March 15 shooting, outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lives have not been the same for the survivors of the deadly Christchurch attacks in New Zealand. It has been two months since armed terrorists indiscriminately opened fire at several worshippers in two mosques, killing over 50 — including three from State. At least five others from Telangana — and from city — had escaped unscathed from the attack. Needless to say, the vivid memories of the carnage has left them traumatised, perhaps, for life.

Moula Ali resident Mohammed Khwaja Mohiuddin had witnessed the death of his close friend Imran Ahmed Khan, who hailed from Karimnagar, at Linwood Mosque in the city. “The trauma of the incident refuses to leave, not just me but many of us who were present during the attack. It will take quite a long time for it to subside,” he said. There is also a certain fear lying deep within Mohiuddin which forces him to look behind his shoulder every time he ventures out. To remedy this situation, Mohiuddin has been visiting a counsellor. His family back in Hyderabad has been asking him to visit home, in a bid to keep his mind off the issue. He had worked as a chef in Ahmed’s restaurant. With him having gone, Mohiuddin is looking at extensive work to keep his friend’s venture afloat.

“The New Zealand administration has been very helpful in this regard. Any kind of consultation regarding the terrorist attack has been freed of cost,” he added. Meanwhile, Tolichowki resident Ashar Ali Khan, who lost friend Farhaj Ahsan in the attack told Express: “The situation is getting better but mosques are still guarded by cops during prayer times. Victims have received third lump of donations into their account.” Ashar currently resides in Auckland.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christchurch attacks New Zealand Terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp