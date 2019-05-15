Prison riot kills 4 inmates, 33 injured including police in Afghanistan

By ANI

KABUL: Four inmates lost their lives while 33 others, including 20 police officers, were injured after riots broke out at the Pul-e-Charkhi prison here on Tuesday (local time).

The clash began after the police started searching some cells at the prison, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs.

"Attorney General Office and Ministry of Interior Affairs had ordered a search of Special Narcotics Blocks of Pul-e-Charkhi Prison. Four buildings were searched in the morning. But later violence broke out at midday during the search of remaining buildings after a group of prisoners attacked police, injuring 10 police officers," Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman from the ministry, told Xinhua.

The police personnel fired in the air during the face-off, which saw the inmates trying to grab the police forces' weapons. The situation was later brought under control. Investigations have been launched into the incident.