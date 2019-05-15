UK Parliament to vote on Brexit deal again in June

By ANI

LONDON: Having rejected UK Prime Minister Theresa May' Brexit deal thrice already, the British Parliament will vote on an exit deal again in the first week of June, according to a Downing Street spokesman.

Political lines across the UK have been divided over conditions on which the UK will leave the European Union. UK already missed the March 29 deadline to do so, now having until October 31 to leave the bloc.

"This evening the Prime Minister met the Leader of the Opposition (Jeremy Corbyn) in the House of Commons to make clear our determination to bring the talks to a conclusion and deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU," CNN quoted the spokesman as saying.

The latest vote coincides with US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK from June 3 to 5. The vote is slated to take place before lawmakers leave for summer recess, the statement added.

"We will, therefore, be bringing forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning June 3," he said, adding that official talks are ongoing. "It is imperative we do so then if the UK is to leave the EU before the summer Parliamentary recess," the spokesman also stated.