Home World

Austria far-right figure admits exchanging e-mails with New Zealand mosque attack gunman

But public broadcaster ORF reported late Tuesday that the men had, in fact, exchanged several emails, the last one dating back to July 2018, showing that their contact was "longer and more intensive".

Published: 16th May 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

NZ mosque shooting New Zealand mosque shooting

Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VIENNA: The leader of an Austrian far-right group has confirmed a media report that he had more extensive contact with the suspect behind deadly mosque attacks in New Zealand than previously admitted.

Austrian investigators have been probing the Identitarian Movement Austria (IBOe) after it emerged that its figurehead Martin Sellner received a donation from Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant.

So far, Sellner -- whose group is known for its anti-immigration stunts -- had publicly denied having had contact with Tarrant other than sending him a "thank you" email for the 1,500-euro ($1,700) donation received in January 2018.

But public broadcaster ORF reported late Tuesday that the men had, in fact, exchanged several emails, the last one dating back to July 2018, showing that their contact was "longer and more intensive".

In reply to Sellner's "thank you" message, Tarrant said it had only been a small contribution in comparison to the work that Sellner was doing.

In a further exchange, Sellner invited Tarrant for a beer or coffee if he was ever in Vienna.

Tarrant returned the invitation for New Zealand, adding that sympathisers would also be happy to host him in Australia.

Sellner confirmed the authenticity of the emails to ORF but continues to deny he met Tarrant when the latter travelled to Austria.

Sellner also says he did not know of the plans for the attack. Austrian investigators are probing whether there was any further contact between the two men.

Sellner admitted deleting the messages before a March raid on his home in Vienna, saying on Twitter late Tuesday that he did not want them in his inbox but took screenshots to show the police.

The probe has caused a headache for Austria's far-right Freedom Party, which rules the country in a coalition government since 2017 and has had to distance itself from reported links to the IBOe.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christchurch Shooting White supremacy Identitarian Movement Austria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp