Home World

Human Rights Watch slams Bangladesh arrests

Sawpon and Mahmood were released on bail Thursday, but Kaium remained in detention and faces charges of extortion and defamation under the digital security law.

Published: 17th May 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh police

Bangladesh police (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

DHAKA: Human Rights Watch on Friday slammed Bangladesh authorities after a series of new arrests this week under the country's notorious internet laws, raising worries over the freedom of expression in the South Asian nation.

Prominent poet Henry Sawpon, lawyer and champion of indigenous people Imtiaz Mahmood and human rights defender Abdul Kaium were arrested in the past few days, prompting social media outrage and protests in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere.

Sawpon and Mahmood were released on bail Thursday, but Kaium remained in detention and faces charges of extortion and defamation under the digital security law.

These were first major arrests since the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of increasing authoritarianism, took power in January for a fourth time after an election opposition parties and experts said were flawed and rigged.  

Hasina's government, which has been in power since 2009, has been criticised for enacting draconian internet and digital security laws that many fear were being used to crackdown on dissent. 

"Arresting activists, poets, and lawyers for exercising their right to free speech is straight out of the authoritarian playbook," said Brad Adams, Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch. 

"The Bangladesh government should stop locking up its critics and review the law to ensure it upholds international standards on the right to peaceful expression," he said in a statement.

Sawpon, a Christian, was arrested on Wednesday after a Catholic priest filed a case against him, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments of the country's minority community.

In a series of posts on Facebook, Sawpon has written about corruption among the clergy and alleged sexual assaults of young girls.

Mahmood, a lawyer and an indigenous rights activists, has used his Facebook page to write about alleged crimes perpetrated against tribal people in the country's Chittagong hill districts.

Kaium is associated with the prominent human rights organisation Odhikar, whose chiefs were charged with "publishing false images and information" and "disrupting the law and order situation of the country".

Kaium also edits an online news portal in his hometown northern city of Mymensingh.

All three could face multiple years in jail if found guilty.  

"This week's arrests show how small the space has become for civil society in Bangladesh," Adams said. 

"Sheikh Hasina's government should revise the abusive elements of these laws before the space for peaceful expression disappears entirely."

Last August Bangladesh replaced its internet laws, which were used heavily to arrests scores of opposition activists and dissidents, with a more draconian digital security laws, despite protests by journalists and rights groups.

Hasina, however, has backed the law, saying "if there is no criminal mind, there is no reason to worry".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human Rights Watch Bangladesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp