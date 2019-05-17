Sushma Swaraj discusses peace process with Afghan High Peace Council secretary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday met Afghanistan's High Peace Council Secretary Umer Daudzai, who briefed her on the outcome of the recently held 'Loya Jirga' or peace meeting in Kabul.

A historic "loya jirga" peace summit in Kabul was held earlier this month with delegates from across Afghanistan demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and President Ashraf Ghani saying he was conditionally prepared to implement the call.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Foreign Secretary met Afghanistan's High Peace Council Secretary & President Ghani's Special Envoy @Umerdaudzai2 ,who briefed the Indian leadership on the outcome of the recently held Loya Jirga. India expressed its support for sustainable peace in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/xHbsMyt837

The 'loya jirga' or grand assembly saw about 3,200 religious and tribal leaders, politicians and representatives try to find a breakthrough in Afghanistan's gruelling conflict. Daudzai, who is also President Ghani's special envoy, also met Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.