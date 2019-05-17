Home World

Two Indian-American Sikh youths killed in car accident

19-year-old Varundeep S Bring and 22-year-old Davneet S Chahal died after their car hit a tree in Indiana while 20-year-old Gurjot S Sandhu was injured.

Published: 17th May 2019 12:25 AM

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Two Indian-American Sikh youths died and another injured after their car hit a tree in Indiana, according to a local media report. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Varundeep S Bring and 22-year-old Davneet S Chahal.

The duo, both of whom were residents of Fishers city - a suburb of Indianapolis, died after the speeding SUV in which they were travelling hit a tree in the wee hours of Wednesday, local 13 WTHR news channel reported on Thursday. "Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the crash," it said.

Davneet, who was driving the SUV, was not wearing his seat belt, police said, adding that the 20-year-old injured youth, Gurjot S Sandhu, has been admitted to a hospital.

