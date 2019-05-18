China reports nearly one million cases of occupational diseases

By IANS

BEIJING: China reported over 970,000 cases of occupational diseases by the end of 2018 of which 90 per cent cases were pneumoconiosis.

The data was given by China's State Council Information Office. According to a study, of the 900 million Chinese workers, 25 million are exposed to occupational hazards each year with pneumoconiosis being the most prevalent disease among them.

It's a chronic and deadly lung disease caused by inhaling dust or small particles.

Li Bin, Deputy Director of the National Health Commission, was quoted as saying by Xinhua that the panel would beef up the prevention and treatment for pneumoconiosis in partnership with related departments.

Li also stressed concerted efforts to prevent pneumoconiosis patients from falling into or returning to poverty due to the illness, by means of medical insurance, medical assistance and living support.

The commission will also make efforts to safeguard labour health by improving legislation, government supervision and occupational health training, he said.

A total of 132 diseases of 10 types are classified as occupational diseases in China, Li said, adding that other employment hazards including poison, noise and radiation should be controlled.