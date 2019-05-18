Home World

Former CIA official gets 20 years' imprisonment for spying for China

This case is one in an alarming trend of former US intelligence officers being targeted by China and betraying their country and colleagues.

Published: 18th May 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley (File Photo | AP)

Seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A former official of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was Friday sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment on charges of spying for China.

The former official, Kevin Mallory, was convicted under the Espionage Act for selling classified US "defense information" to a Chinese intelligence agent for USD 25,000.

"Former US Intelligence officer Mallory will spend the next 20 years of his life in prison for conspiring to pass national defence information to a Chinese intelligence officer," Assistant Attorney General John Demers said.

This case is one in an alarming trend of former US intelligence officers being targeted by China and betraying their country and colleagues, he said.

"This sentence, together with the recent guilty pleas of Ron Hansen in Utah and Jerry Lee in Virginia, deliver the stern message that our former intelligence officers have no business partnering with the Chinese, or any other adversarial foreign intelligence service," Demers said.

Mallory, 62, was found guilty by a federal jury in June 2018 of conspiracy to deliver, attempted delivery, delivery of national defence information to aid a foreign government and making material false statements.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in March and April 2017, Mallory travelled to Shanghai to meet with an individual, Michael Yang, who held himself out as a People's Republic of China think tank employee, but whom Mallory assessed to be a Chinese intelligence officer.

Mallory, a US citizen who speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese, consented to an FBI review of a covert communications (covcom) device he had been given by Yang to facilitate covert communications between the two.

Analysis of the device revealed a number of communications in which Mallory and Michael talked about classified information that Mallory could sell to the PRC's intelligence service.

FBI analysts were able to determine that Mallory had completed all of the steps necessary to securely transmit at least five classified US government documents via the covcom device, one of which contained unique identifiers for human sources who had helped the United States government.

At least two of the documents were successfully transmitted, and Mallory and Michael communicated about those two documents on the covcom device.

Evidence presented at trial included surveillance video from a FedEx store in Leesburg where Mallory could be seen scanning documents classified at the Secret and Top Secret level onto a micro SD card.

Though Mallory paid to have the paper copies of the eight documents shredded, FBI agents found a carefully concealed SD card containing those documents during a search of Mallory's home, the day of his June 22, 2017 arrest.

A recording was played at trial from June 24, 2017, where Mallory could be heard on a call from the jail asking his family to search for the hidden SD card.

Mallory has held numerous positions with various government agencies and several defense contractors, including working as a covert case officer for the CIA and an intelligence officer for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

As required for his various government positions, Mallory obtained a Top Secret security clearance, which was active during various assignments during his career.

Mallory's security clearance was terminated in October 2012 when he left government service.

"Mallory not only put our country at great risk, but he endangered the lives of specific human assets who put their own safety at risk for our national defense," US Attorney Zachary Terwilliger said.

PTI LKJ CK 05180743 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CIA spying Central Intelligence Agency Chinese intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp