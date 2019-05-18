Home World

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties, visa issues with Kuwaiti leaders

Tension between Iran and US, talks with Taliban and regional security situation will also be discussed during Qureshi's two-day visit to the oil-rich nation.

Published: 18th May 2019

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived Kuwait on Saturday, will discuss bilateral relations, including visa issues, during a series of meetings with his Kuwaiti counterpart and other top leaders, Foreign office said here.

Tension between Iran and US, talks with Taliban and regional security situation will also be discussed during Qureshi's two-day visit to the oil-rich nation.

Earlier, before his departure, Qureshi told media that he was carrying a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait.

He expressed confidence that his visit will help to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

