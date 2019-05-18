Two more Indian mountaineers die as another goes missing in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two Indian climbers, including an Indian Army soldier, have died and another has gone missing in Nepal after one of them successfully scaled the world's highest peak Mount Everest, the expedition organiser said Friday, days after two mountaineers from the country perished in the Himalayan nation.

Army soldier Ravi Thakar, 28, was found dead inside his tent at Camp IV on Mount Everest early on Friday while Narayan Singh died at Camp IV on Thursday night when he was climbing down from the 8,485-meter Mount Makalu summit, world's fifth highest mountain.

Dipankar Ghos, 52, from Kolkata went missing from above Camp IV while returning from the Mount Makalu summit, said Mingma Sherpa, Chairman at Seven Summit Treks. A search team, which reached the area from where the climber is suspected to have gone missing, however, failed to trace him, Sherpa said.

Ghos climbed Mount Everest in 2011 and has also scaled Mount Kanchenjunga, Mount Lhotse, Mount Manaslu and Mount Dhaulagiri among other peaks. Thakar died after he suffered from high altitude sickness. "Fellow climbers found him dead inside the tent," Sherpa was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.

Ravi was part of an eight-member expedition led by renowned Irish climber Noel Richard Hanna. He along with other members made it to the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday morning.

Another member of the same expedition - Seamus Sean Lawless from Ireland - slipped from the balcony area while descending from the summit point. "Fate of the missing Irish climber is still unknown," Sherpa said. "Indian climber Narayan Singh died in Mt Makalu. He died at camp 4 while descending the summit," Nepal Tourism Ministry official Mira Acharya told PTI.

Two Indian climbers from West Bengal - Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) - died in Nepal on Wednesday due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third tallest peak.

Another climber from Chile is missing from above Camp IV of Mount Kanchenjunga since Wednesday evening. Makalu is the fifth highest mountain in the world.

It is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas 19-kilometer southeast of the 8,848-meter Mount Everest, on the border between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region, China. Hundreds of climbers flock each year to Nepal - home to several of the world's highest mountains, to scale Himalayan peaks during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June.