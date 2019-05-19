Home World

Indian charged with rape of girl in Singapore

An Indian man has been charged with aggravated rape of a female university student near the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore.

Published: 19th May 2019 04:06 PM

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old Indian has been charged with aggravated rape of an undergraduate girl near a war memorial in Singapore, a media report said.

Chinnaiah Karthik was arrested on May 5, a day after he allegedly attacked the 23-year-old girl near the Kranji War Memorial in northern Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

If convicted, he faces at least 12 strokes of cane and a jail term of between eight and 20 years.

Chinnaiah allegedly approached her in Turf Club Avenue around 1.30 AM, the report said.

She tried to defend herself but was overpowered by the man, who dragged her into a forested area between the Singapore Turf Club and Kranji War Memorial and raped her, according to the newspaper.

Chinnaiah was identified from the surveillance footage of the area, including from a camera attached to a nearby lamp post.

rape

