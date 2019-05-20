Home World

Australian election results bode well for Adani's coal mine project

Australians re-elected Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led conservative coalition government in the federal polls.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: A surprise election victory for Australia's pro-coal ruling coalition may bode well for the Adani Group's long-delayed mega coal mine project, with the Group's country head saying the defeat of Labor Party in Queensland, where the project is based, is a clear message to get the project done.

The opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten who took a firm stand against coal and mining has announced he is resigning after accepting defeat as his party fared poorly in Queensland, especially in mining communities in the north of the state.

Adani Australia Chief Executive Officer Lucas Dow in a video message on the company's Twitter page said Queenslanders have sent a strong message and it is now time for the Queensland government to hear that message.

"Queenslanders are proud of their coal mining industry. They know it is an economic powerhouse that creates jobs and sustains their regions and also provides billions of dollars each year for the benefit of the State," he said.

Dow also added that Queenslanders do not understand the Queensland Labor government's continued efforts to "tarnish and delay the work of Adani Mining, which has been held to the highest level of scrutiny over the past eight years of planning and demonstrated its capability to operate as one of Australia's leading mining companies".

Adani Group wants to develop the Carmichael coal deposits in Queensland state, but the plan has been hampered by regulatory delays and difficulty in securing financing aiming fierce environmental resistance.

First proposed in 2010, the project, if fully developed, has the potential to more than double the country's coal exports.

The people of the state "despair at the Queensland Labor Government's continued efforts to delay and undermine the delivery of the Carmichael Project, despite waving through approvals on other projects without the same level of scrutiny," he said.

"As evidenced by this weekend's election results, Queenslanders have no tolerance for political actions that are unjust and put people's livelihoods at risk."

Australians re-elected Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led conservative coalition government in the federal polls.

The coalition benefited from a stronger-than-expected showing in Queensland where Adani Group is developing large Carmichael coal mine.

"It's time for the Queensland Labor government to stop shifting the goal posts and let us get on with delivering these jobs for regional Queenslanders," he said.

"It is time to get the Carmichael Project done."

Last month, Adani took a step closer to the construction of the coal mine after winning federal government approval for its groundwater management plan.

"When there is an opportunity like the Carmichael Project ready to deliver thousands of jobs today in a manner that is both commercially and environmentally responsible, people cannot fathom why the Queensland Labor government refuses to get behind the Carmichael Project," Dow said.

The Minerals Council of Australia's Chief Executive Tania Constable in a statement said, "There is now a clear mandate for resources projects that have lawful approvals to proceed, such as the Adani coal mine."

Australia's resources sector generates more export revenue than all industries combined, pays the highest average earnings and directly employs more than 2,40,000 highly skilled workers across communities, Constable said.

She added that the mining industry generates USD 12 billion in royalties for state governments and paid USD 18.6 billion in company tax in 2017-18 -- funding the teachers, nurses, police and infrastructure projects on which all Australians rely.

"This means a stronger minerals industry is good for Australia," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Group coal mine project Queensland government Australian election results Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp