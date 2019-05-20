Home World

Eleven killed in shooting at bar in Brazil: Officials

There was no immediate word on the motive of the shooting. The attackers fled but the news website G1 quoted police as saying one was wounded and is in police custody.

Published: 20th May 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Gunmen killed at least 11 people in a bar in northern Brazil on Sunday, officials said.

The shooting took place in the city of Belem, the public safety department of northern Para state said.

The fatalities are six women and five men, G1 said. Seven men carried out the shooting after arriving on a motorcycle and in three cars, said G1.

They fled after the attack. The bar where the shooting took place is in a neighbourhood which got police reinforcements in March to fight crime.

TAGS
Brazil Shooting

