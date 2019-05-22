Home World

21,000 US women ordered abortion pills online in six months

Women who obtained pills online described desperation at being unable to access affordable medical services locally, with some saying they had considered extreme measures to end their pregnancies.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pills, Woman medicine

Representational image.

By IANS

LONDON: As many as 21,000 US women ordered abortion pills online in the past six months (between October 2018 and March 2019), according to figures revealed by Aid Access, a charity.

The charity, a European organisation, provides online prescriptions for abortion pills that are dispatched to the US by mail, reports the Guardian. Aid Access said 33-50 per cent women who made the request were sent abortion pills in the mail.

The majority of the recipients live in states with hostile abortion policies. Women who obtained pills online described desperation at being unable to access affordable medical services locally, with some saying they had considered extreme measures to end their pregnancies.

"The reality on the ground is already so desperate," said Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access. "If a woman cannot access a normal abortion in the US they will do anything to end their pregnancy," Gomperts said.

Last week, Alabama passed the first near-total abortion ban, with four other states passing bans in the early weeks of gestation -- before most women know they are pregnant -- threatening women's constitutional right to abortion within the US.

Abortion is legal in all 50 US states. Abortion bans are an effort by campaigners to overturn Roe vs Wade, a US supreme court decision that provided women the right to abortion up to the point a foetus can live outside the womb, or roughly 24 weeks.

Since 2006, Gomperts is running the Netherlands-based charity Women on Web, which enables women in countries with abortion bans to terminate their pregnancies through online consultations, the Guardian reported.

Doctors at the charity prescribe two pills -- mifepristone and misoprostol -- that will terminate pregnancy within the first 10 weeks. The pills are sent to women from a pharmacy based in India.

Gomperts launched the US operation, Aid Access, last year after seeing a steady increase in demand, with about 6,000 requests for abortion pills between October 2017 and August 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abortion Pills Abortion ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp