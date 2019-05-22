Home World

Pakistan, Russia vow to prevent outer space from becoming arena for military confrontation

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities and the chill in the US-Pakistan relations has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

FM Qureshi and FM Lavrov signed a Joint Statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space. (Photo | Twitter)

FM Qureshi and FM Lavrov signed a Joint Statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia Wednesday voiced concern over the weaponisation of the outer space and vowed to prevent it from becoming an arena for military confrontation, nearly two months after India shot down one of its satellites in space with an anti-satellite missile.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov signed a joint statement on 'No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space' on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The joint statement said that the outer space should be used in compliance with international law for the benefit of all nations, regardless of the level of their economic, scientific or technological development.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) in statement said that the two countries share a common position on the prevention of arms race in outer space and work collectively in various international fora towards that goal.

"The signing of the joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space is a reflection of convergence of views between the two sides," it said.

The FO said Pakistan and Russia reiterated their commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force in outer space activities. "We encourage other responsible space-faring nations to follow this example," it added.

The joint statement emphasised that the achievement of an international treaty preventing the arms race in outer space as well as banning the placement or use of weapons therein is a priority for the international community.

It said the two countries "declare that they will not in any way be the first to place weapons of any kind in Outer Space, that they will make all possible efforts to prevent Outer Space from becoming an arena for military confrontation and to ensure security in Outer Space activities."

The FO said the use of force against space based objects, the development and deployment of Anti Ballistic Missile (ABM) systems and their integration into space assets have added worrying dimensions to the issues relating to outer space.

Pakistan said there is an urgent need to address gaps in the international legal regime governing the exploration and use of outer space with a view to ensuring that no one threatens peaceful activities and applications of space technologies for socio-economic development.

The development comes nearly two months after India announced that it shot down one of its satellites in space on March 27 with an anti-satellite missile, making it only the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.

Pakistan at the time said that it was against the militarisation of outer space.

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities and the chill in the US-Pakistan relations has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

The two countries in August last year inked an agreement allowing Pakistani troops to train in Russia.

The two armies have been holding the 'Friendship' drills since 2016.

In October 2016, they held their first-ever joint military exercise in Pakistan. In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, hosted by Russia at Minralney Vody in the North Caucasus at an altitude of 2,300 meters above sea level.

In November 2018, the Pakistan and Russian armies held their third joint military drill - Druzhba-III - during which troops from both the countries took part in various exercises in the mountains in Nowshehra district of northwestern Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Russia outer space military confrontation satellites anti-satellite missile

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp