Home World

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates PM Narendra Modi on election win

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, President Xi congratulated him on the electoral victory of the NDA under his leadership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Modi, Xi Jinping

PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on his election victory and vowed to work with him to take the bilateral ties to a new height.

The BJP was set to return to power Thursday as the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that it was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, President Xi congratulated him on the electoral victory of the NDA under his leadership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

In the letter, President Xi noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to take the closer development partnership between the two countries to a new height.

President Xi also expressed satisfaction at the strong momentum of development in India-China relations in recent years with the joint efforts of both the sides.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese President Xi Jinping Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp