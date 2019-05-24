Home World

Boat capsizes on southwest China river, 10 dead, 8 missing

Twelve divers were among personnel working at the scene Friday. Eight people were still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Rescuers search a river after a boat capsized near Banrao village in southwestern China's Guizhou province (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: A boat carrying passengers across a river capsized in southwestern China, killing at least 10 people.

The captain was among 11 people rescued after the capsizing in remote Banrao village of Guizhou province.

Police took the captain into custody. The injured are being treated in the hospital.

The vessel was a motor-powered metal boat that was "self-built," rather than obtained from an industrial manufacturer, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement Friday.

Transportation accidents on China's rivers and other waterways have become much rarer in recent years as the government emphasizes safety.

