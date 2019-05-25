Home World

French police hunt suspect after explosion in Lyon city

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in the hospital on Saturday morning.

By Associated Press

PARIS: French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that wounded 13 people in a busy pedestrian street Friday in the city of Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses Saturday with a photo of a man with a bike caught on video surveillance. They describe the suspect, wearing light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as "dangerous." He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

France's counter-terrorism office opened an investigation and the counter-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, will host a news conference Saturday at noon.

Lyon mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect's motives.

