Home World

US envoy calls for Beijing 'dialogue' with Dalai Lama

US ambassador to China Terry Branstad encouraged the Chinese government to engage in substantive dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives, without preconditions.

Published: 25th May 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: The US ambassador to China has called on Beijing to open a "substantive dialogue" with the Dalai Lama in remarks made this week during a rare visit to Tibet, his embassy said on Saturday. Terry Branstad visited northwest China's Qinghai province - home to many Tibetans - as well as the Tibet Autonomous Region, where access is restricted for diplomats and journalists.

"He encouraged the Chinese government to engage in substantive dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives, without preconditions, to seek a settlement that resolves differences," an embassy spokesman told AFP via email.

China is accused by human rights groups of repressing Tibet's religion and culture, and cracking down on separatism. Beijing says it protects religious freedom and has invested heavily to modernise the region and raise living standards.

Since fleeing to India in 1959 following a failed uprising in the Tibetan capital Lhasa, the Dalai Lama has been trying to reach a compromise with the Chinese government over the fate of his people. Having initially called for Tibet's independence, the Buddhist leader is now campaigning for greater autonomy.

But negotiations with Beijing have stalled since 2010. Observers accuse China of running down the clock until the death of the 83-year-old religious leader.

During his visit to Lhasa, Branstad visited the Potala Palace - the former residence of the Dalai Lama - as well as Tibetan Buddhism's holiest temple, the more than 1,300-year-old Jokhang. He met with senior Tibetan religious and cultural leaders.

"He also expressed concerns regarding the Chinese government's interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organise and practice their religion," the embassy spokeswoman said. "The Ambassador raised our long-standing concerns about lack of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region," she added.

In order to visit Tibet, foreigners require a special permit. For tourists it is usually relative easy to obtain, but for diplomats and in particular journalists it is more difficult.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalai Lama US Dalai lama ties US China ties US Tibet ties US ambassador to China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp