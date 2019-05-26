10 killed in gas leak in cargo ship in China

By PTI

BEIJING: At least 10 people died and 19 others injured after carbon dioxide leaked from a cargo ship's fire preventing system at Longyan Port in eastern China's Weihai city, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, when the ship owned by the Fujian Shipping Company was being repaired.

Ten people were killed in the accident, the local government said.

Nineteen people injured in the accident are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and their condition is stable, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation showed that carbon dioxide leaked from the fire preventing system due to improper operation of crew members.

Those responsible for the accident are under police custody.